Mickey’s keys to beating Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (SILVER STAR NATION) — After a week off the Dallas Cowboys travel to Minneapolis for a Sunday night matchup against the Vikings.

Quarterback Dak Prescott remains questionable for the Sunday night bout. Should he be ruled out, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will take the reigns.

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on NBC at 7:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday night.