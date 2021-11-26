Mickey: Too many penalties for Cowboys

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – It was plain and simple on Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys, too many penalties gave the game to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys let penalties ruin a great comeback that sent the game into overtime at AT&T Stadium.

While some have questioned the call that gave the Raiders the ball for a chip shot field goal, it was the fourth pass interference call in the game against the same player.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has reaction from Head Coach Mike McCarthy.