Mickey: The Dallas Cowboys are for real

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Anyone who doubted the Dallas Cowboys after last year’s disastrous record can breathe easier after the teams’ 2021 start to the NFL season.

On Sunday, the Cowboys sent the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers packing with an overwhelming victory. Although the score narrowed at the end, the Cowboys dominated the game on both sides of the ball.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola breaks it all down as Dallas posted their third consecutive win.