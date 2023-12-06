FRISCO,TX (SILVERSTARNATION)— The Cowboys commander-in-chief went down Wednesday night after complaining of stomach pains.

Head coach Mike McCarthy had an abrupt surgery December 5, for appendicitis, and it has been reported that he had a safe procedure.

“Well, the Cowboys are one of three teams that have the longest active winning streak currently, and it’s only four games, and there’s always something that gets in the way,” Spagnola said. McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital, and anticipates coaching Sunday night against rival Philadelphia Eagles, per the team.

“You always have to have a contingency plan, and Mike’s great about that, I think we all learned a lot a few years back with COVID,” Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. and covered when, you know, coach down a player’s down and how does that go.