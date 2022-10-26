FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Hankins is just the kind of big lineman that Head Coach Mike McCarthy likes to have on his starting squad; and the coach said on Wednesday that the former Giant and Raider will fit in just fine.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has reaction from Hankins and news on other Cowboys starters.

The Cowboys and Chicago Bears kick off on Sunday at noon at AT&T Stadium.