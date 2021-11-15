Mickey: Interceptions for all on Sunday

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Spirits were high on Monday after the Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

After being embarrassed by the Denver Broncos a week ago, the Cowboys were hitting on all cylinders as they dismantled the Falcons 43 to 3 before a packed house.

Both the offense and defense played well, with the defense posting 5 takeaways during the game. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Head Coach is very pleased with his team.