FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys got back to work on Monday after a much needed BYE Week. The team is preparing for a game on Sunday against the struggling Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are no where near preseason expectations with only 3 wins on the first half of the season. But never count out Aaron Rodgers, especially since this is a home game and his chance to right the ship. Add in the fact that Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy spent 13 season at the helm of the Packers, including a Super Bowl victory, and it results in a lot of motivation for Packers to win on Sunday.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola says this will be an emotional return to Green Bay for McCarthy.

The Cowboys and Packers kick off at 3:25 p.m. Central Standard Time on Sunday from Lambeau Field.