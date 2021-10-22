Mickey: Diggs on pace to break franchise interception record

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — In the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense finished with 10 interceptions. So far this season, the defense has surpassed that with 11 interceptions after six games.

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs accounts for seven of those 11 interceptions. Diggs is on pace to break the Cowboys’ single-season franchise record of 11 set by Everson Walls in 1981 and also, threatening the NFL record set by Dick ‘Night Train’ Lane in 1952.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from the Star.