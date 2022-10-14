FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys have their toughest test of the 2022 season on Sunday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Although the Eagles are 5 and 0, the 4 and 1 Cowboys have played better football according to the game statistics.

Helping Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush win the last four games straight has been the team’s unflappable defense.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the defense thinks the Eagles need to be more afraid of them than they do of Philadelphia’s offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The game kicks off on Sunday night at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.