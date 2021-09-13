Mickey: Dak doesn’t miss a beat in return from injury

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — Before Thursday night’s season opener, it had been 333 days since Dak Prescott last played in an NFL game. Though the Cowboys fell short against the Bucs, 31-29, Dak showed he hasn’t lost a step in his game.

Prescott warmed up the BBQ pit and served brisket all night against the Bucs’ secondary, throwing for 403 yards, three touchdowns and finished with a 101.4 quarterback rating. He even scrambled for 13 yards.

“I enjoyed every moment of that game. Honestly, this whole trip and there’s been multiple moments that I’ve taken in,” Prescott said.

After the game, Prescott told Tom Brady that he’ll see him again down the road, meaning Dak has a lot of confidence in his team to get into the playoffs.