Mickey: Cowboys need to regroup

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Following last Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the four and four Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys need to get back to playing the way they did in their six-game winning streak.

It was quarterback Dak Prescott’s first game back from his calf-strain injury, and he was admittedly rusty. The defense did not play up to expectations, allowing Denver to run the ball down their throats the entire game.

As the team faces the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, they will need to rely on even more backup players. Defensive star Randy Gregory was put on IR after a practice injury on Wednesday and is expected to miss up to three weeks. Kicker Greg Zuerlein is on COVID19 protocol so he won’t play this week either.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says it’s time for the Cowboys to regroup and get back on track.