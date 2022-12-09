FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the Houston Texans on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, they will be looking for more big plays from both sides of the ball.

The offense has been on a roll since the return of Dak Prescott but the defense has struggled with the run. The Texans have only one victory on the season which means they have everything to gain by upsetting the Cowboys and nothing to lose by trying.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says no matter the opponent, big plays are essential to the team’s success.

The Cowboys and Texans kick off at noon Sunday in Arlington.