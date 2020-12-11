Mickey: Cowboys frustrations growing

To sum up the 2020 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys so far….frustrating. The team which looked so promising on paper before this COVID altered season, has dealt with injury and poor play resulting in their terrible season record.

Backup turned starting quarterback Andy Dalton isn’t ready to throw in the towel. On Sunday he will face his former team for the first time. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says there are ways for the team to still win some of their last four games in 2020.