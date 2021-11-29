Mickey: COVID hits home for Cowboys

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys will be without Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday night when they play the New Orleans Saints on national television.

The fully vaccinated and boosted McCarthy tested positive for COVID19 on Monday morning at the NFL mandated daily testing session.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will assume the acting Head Coach duties when the team travels to New Orleans for Thursday Night Football.

McCarthy spoke to reporters by phone Monday afternoon. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from The Star.