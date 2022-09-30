FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, Cooper Rush will be starting his third consecutive game at quarterback.

Rush, who was thrust into action when starting quarterback Dak Prescott got injured in the Cowboys first game of the year, has won both of his first two starts this season with some 4th quarter heroics.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Rush is cool, calm, and collected when he takes the field.

The Cowboys and Washington Commanders kick off at AT&T Stadium at Noon on Sunday.