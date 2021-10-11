Mickey: Another big Cowboys win

Frisco, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys continue to rack up stats not seen since the 1980s as they have now won their last four games for an early-season record of 4-1.

Again on Sunday, the Cowboys dominated the game as they handed the New York Giants a 44-20 drubbing at AT&T Stadium. The Giants’ top running back Saquon Barkley and Quarterback Daniel Jones were both forced to leave the game in the first half after injuries.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the team’s offense was particularly versatile on Sunday.