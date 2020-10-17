Mickey and Coach talk quarterback

All the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys this week has been about the season ending injury to star quarterback Dak Prescott.

NFL veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is poised to step in and help the Cowboys win moving forward. Dalton was a league starter for more than 9 seasons and has had a lot of success.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy talked Friday about Prescott’s absence and Dalton’s potential on Monday when the team takes on the Phoenix Cardinals.

