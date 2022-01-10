Mickey: A rivalry rekindled in playoffs

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Sunday’s wild card playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will be the 8th playoff meeting between the two rival NFC teams.

The Cowboys won four of the previous seven games against San Francisco.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says a trip down memory lane will rekindle this rivalry.

The game is Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. The winner moves on in the playoffs and the loser waits until next year.