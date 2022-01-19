McCarthy wraps up Cowboys season

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – In a news conference that lasted the better part of an hour, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy talked with reporters about the disappointing end to the team’s division winning season.

McCarthy addressed the overall team failure to achieve their goal of a good playoff run. He also expressed his confidence that he will be the Head Coach of the 2022 Dallas Cowboys team.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola breaks it all down for us.