Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Preview: Rounds 2 & 3

FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Dallas Cowboys made the best of the hand they were dealt.

With an obvious need at the cornerback position, the Cowboys had their sights set on either South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn or Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II. But, when Dallas was on the clock with the 10th overall pick, both corners had been taken.

So, they made a move back two spots via a trade with division-rival Philadelphia that netted them an extra top 100 pick and still landed them the guy they would’ve picked anyway in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons addresses a glaring need at the linebacker position, but the Cowboys still have tons of holes to fill on their roster.

Luckily, they have ten picks left to try and fill those spots, four of which will come Friday during the second and third rounds.

Dallas’ Day 2 Strategy

The Cowboys have four picks on Friday, all of which fall within the top 100 overall picks:

So again, the question will arise; Should the Cowboys take the best player available, or should they draft the best player at a position of need?

Luckily, the Cowboys may not have to pick between the two, as a plethora of top prospects remaining on the draft board would fill a position of need in Dallas.

The most glaring need for the Cowboys still lies in the secondary. They’ll certainly look to add an impact cornerback or two, and possibly even an additional safety. Watch for them to snag some interior offensive lineman and possibly a defensive lineman as well.

And, with the amount of picks they have in the third round, many analysts are speculating the Cowboys could bundle a few and trade up for an earlier pick in the second round, or even an extra second-round selection.

Either way, there are plenty of players left on the board that could make an impact almost immediately. Here’s a handful to keep your eye on Friday evening.

Azeez Ojulairi, DE, Georgia

At 6 foot 2 inches tall and 249 pounds, Ojulari may not have elite size, but what he lacks in that department, he makes up for in instincts, athletic ability and explosiveness.

Scouts have said he has “violent hands” and can often use them to beat lineman and get to the quarterback.

He’s played in multiple defensive schemes adding a level of versatility to him as a player. Projected to go in the top-20, he’s got what it takes to become an impactful pass rusher in the NFL.

College Stats: 14 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss in 24 games

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Barmore is a naturally powerful beast of a human.

At 6 foot 4 inches and 310 pounds, he’s immediately able to knock the lineman out of position and shows flashes of quickness and violence you want from a pass-rushing defensive tackle. Some scouts say he’s got better physical gifts than Johnathan Allen.

The problem with Barmore is experience.

He’s only started six games in two seasons at Alabama. However, it should be noted those two seasons, he amassed 63 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

He’s a versatile natural athlete who should start in the NFL relatively quickly.

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Teven Jenkins is a 6 foot 6 inch, 317 pound destroyer.

Jenkins has outstanding body control, and with as much body as he has to control, he needs it.

He’s able to tie up pass rushers early and stay attached, never giving up on plays.

Once he gets the upper hand, pass rushers foolish enough to face him are finished.

Balance is the issue for Jenkins. He’ll rely too much on his power and fail at fundamental techniques, which is where he gets beat if he ever does.

He needs to become more consistent and work on nailing the fundamentals. But, he’s huge and he’s light on his feet, and he’s one of the most competitive offensive linemen in this draft.

Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

Dickerson moves with balanced footwork and solid fundamentals, all at 6 foot 6 inches tall and 333 pounds. He’s easily able to handle blitzers and can maul linebackers in the running game.

He’s a mauler, he’s a finisher, and he’s versatile, able to play any of the interior line positions.

Dickerson’s issue is health and discipline. But, if he can stay healthy, he’s tough and competitive.

Dickerson can start on an NFL offensive line today, with an All-Pro level ceiling.

Richie Grant, S, UCF

Grant explodes on tape.

In his three year career at Central Florida, he racked up 10 picks and 27 passes defended.

In his final two years, he only allowed three touchdowns.

Total.

He’s got wide receiver instincts. He’s able to high-point the ball and fly downhill to make the play. He has NFL-level range, expert eyes and ball-hawking tendencies.

Grant’s problem is consistency. But, should he improve his route anticipation and reads, he’ll likely compete for a starting job in year one.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

The name should sound familiar. He’s the son of former New England and Philadelphia cornerback Asante Samuel.

And he resembles him in more than just his name.

Samuel plays with outstanding reaction time and ball awareness. It doesn’t take him long to find and diagnose the play.

And, he’s a good enough athlete to get to the play and confident enough to stick with it and attempt to disrupt it.

At 5 foot 10 and 180 pounds, his size is just about the only knock against him. Even in spite of that, he racked up three interceptions in just 8 games last year.

Samuel projects to be an NFL starter with Pro-Bowl upside, just like his dad.

Trevor Moehrig, S, TCU

Moehrig played cornerback and wide receiver in high school, and his natural instincts at those positions transfer very well to the safety position.

At 6 foot 1 inch tall and 2020 pounds, e’s an athletic ballhawk with seven picks and 28 passes defended while at TCU.

He’s quick to react against both the run and the pass, but he’s lacking the finishing ability of more polished defensive backs in this draft.

Still, he projects to be able to start immediately in an NFL defense due to his versatility and play recognition.

Elijah Molden, CB/S, Washington

Molden is instinctive and athletic, able to quickly process plays, and well-coordinated in zone and man coverage alike. He’s versatile, having played both safety and cornerback in the past.

His reaction time is quick and he can make plays on the ball, racking up 5 interceptions in his final 17 games.

His size is an issue, at just 5 foot 10 inches and 192 pounds. He doesn’t have elite speed either, making him vulnerable to playing outside routes.

However, his instincts and competitive nature, along with his ability to read an offense, should land him a starting job on an NFL team.

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Joseph is a classic example of first-round talent that needs to be developed.

He’s a big-time athlete, able to move fluidly with high-end ball skills.

He’s a consistent playmaker, as evidenced by the four interceptions he totaled in 9 games last year.

He’s got maturity concerns, as those nine games are the entirety of his college sample size.

He’s got a room to grow, but first-round physical talent. It’s a dice roll, but several teams might just take the chance.

