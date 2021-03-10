Dak talks about his new Cowboys deal

When the Dallas Cowboys announced they had finally reached a long-term deal with star quarterback Dak Prescott, it ended 23 months of negotiations and nearly a year of speculation about Prescott’s future with the team.

For the first time in nearly a year, the team held an in-person news conference on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the deal. Prescott, team owners Jerry Jones and others were on hand at The Star. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola was there as well and has this report.