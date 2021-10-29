Dak Prescott still questionable for Sunday Night

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – As the Dallas Cowboys head to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, they may or may not have quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm.

Prescott’s practice action has been limited coming off the BYE week, due to a strained calf muscle. The injury took place in the Cowboys win over the New England Patriots but didn’t keep Prescott from finishing the game.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from Prescott about his chances of playing on Sunday.