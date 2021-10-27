Dak Prescott eases back into practice

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eased his way back into practice on Wednesday while still nursing a calf strain suffered against the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys team leader will practice as much as possible for the rest of the week and is expected to play on Sunday night when the Cowboys travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on NBC Sunday Night Football.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from Coach Mike McCarthy.