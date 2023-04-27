The Dallas Cowboys select Michigan DT Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft (Photo courtesy AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their selection with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Mazi Smith, a defensive tackle from Michigan.

Selecting Smith with their first-round pick fills a major need for the Dallas defense, adds another weapon for Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, and gives the Cowboys a big-bodied run-stopper in the middle of their already dangerous defensive front.

Smith is 6 feet-3 inches tall and weighs 323 pounds, with remarkable quickness for his massive build. During his senior season at Michigan, Smith amassed 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a deflected pass. He was never penalized during his collegiate career.

At Michigan, his teammates referred to him as “Gorilla”, something his playing style will reflect.

While his college stats won’t jump off the page, his raw power and physical nature of play immediately boost the Cowboys’ defense, who despite their incredible 2022 season were sub-par at stopping the opposing team’s running game.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was full of twists and turns, with nine teams trading picks before the Cowboys made their selection with the 26th overall pick.

A list of each draft pick before the Cowboys made their selection in what proved to be a surprising and frenzied first round of the 2023 NFL Draft can be found below: