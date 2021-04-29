Cowboys pick linebacker at number 12

CLEVELAND (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 pick the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Parsons had 109 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season.

The Cowboys originally had the No. 10 pick in the draft, but traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles took 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith with the pick. Dallas received the No. 12 overall pick and a third round pick in the trade.