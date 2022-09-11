ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Fans hoping for redemption from last year’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were sorely disappointed at AT&T stadium Sunday night as Tom Brady’s squad soundly defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-3.

The Cowboys scored only one field goal against the Bucs defense, and that was on the first series of the game.

Despite Tom Brady and the Bucs having to settle for only field goals in the first half of the game, they did score the game’s only touchdown in the third quarter.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was taken out of the game with about five minutes left in the 4th quarter when he hit his hand on the helmet of a Tampa Bay defender. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush finished the game, but was no more effective than Prescott at moving the offense.

The Cowboys continued to have an excessive number of penalties after leading the league in yellow flags in the 2021 season.

The Cowboys face the Bengals next Sunday at AT&T. Cincy lost a wild overtime thriller to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opening game on Sunday afternoon.