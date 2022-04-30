LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft are in the books, and with plenty of talented players left on the board, the Cowboys now look to their six Day 3 picks to fill their roster.

The Cowboys have already addressed several needs in the first three rounds. Here’s the newest Dallas Cowboys so far:

A full recap of the first three rounds can be found below:

The third day of the NFL Draft contains rounds four, five, six and seven. Here’s where the Cowboys are picking when the draft gets underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30:

Round 4 : Pick 24 (Overall Pick 129)

: Pick 24 (Overall Pick 129) Round 5 : Pick 12 (Overall Pick 155, from Cleveland)

: Pick 12 (Overall Pick 155, from Cleveland) Round 5 : Pick 24 (Overall Pick 167)

: Pick 24 (Overall Pick 167) Round 5 : Pick 33 (Overall Pick 176, compensatory)

: Pick 33 (Overall Pick 176, compensatory) Round 5 : Pick 35 (Overall Pick 178, compensatory)

: Pick 35 (Overall Pick 178, compensatory) Round 6: Pick 14 (Overall Pick 193, from Cleveland)

Here are a few names left on the board for the Cowboys to consider on Day 3: