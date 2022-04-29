LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys had selected three offensive lineman in the first round of the draft since 1982.

Those three linemen were Tyron Smith in 2011, Travis Frederick in 2013, and Zack Martin in 2014. All multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. Three names that anchored the offensive line for most of recent memory.

Now, they hope they’ve found their fourth and latest anchor in Tulsa’s Tyler Smith.

With the departure of La’el Collins and Connor Williams this offseason, offensive line was at the top of the priority list for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ front office.

However, when it was the Cowboys’ turn to pick Thursday night, two names closely linked to them in Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Boston College’s Zion Johnson were off the board.

Even with several top 20 defensive players still available at pick 24, the Cowboys turned in Tyler Smith’s draft card. You can read more about Tyler Smith here.

With the first round behind them, the Cowboys now look to the second and third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Friday, April 29, to address more roster needs.

Just because they’ve drafted an offensive lineman in the first round doesn’t mean they won’t use one of their Day 2 picks on another one.

However, look for the Cowboys to address their needs on the defensive line and at wide receiver on Friday.

Here are some names to keep on your radar heading into day 2 of the NFL Draft.