Cowboys injury report v. Eagles

The injury plagued Dallas Cowboys will be on the national stage Sunday night as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles got off to a very rocky start but lead Dallas in the division by a half game going into Sunday.

Aside from losing Dak Prescott earlier in the year, the Cowboys also lost veteran back-up quarterback Andy Dalton to a concussion on Monday Night. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says that leaves the game in the hands of rookie QB Ben DiNucci…