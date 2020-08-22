Cowboys coaches excited for 2020

The Dallas Cowboy players had a rare day off on Saturday, as the NFL mandated scheduled days off as part of the modified training camp schedule for 2020.

As players prepare to return to the practice field on Sunday….the Cowboys coaching staff is very pleased with the team’s progress early in this year’s camp.

Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry says his group is fired up and has possibly the best three wide receivers in the NFL this season. Defensive Line Coach Jim Tomsula is especially excited about DeMarcus Lawrence and the return to football of Aldon Smith after five years off the field.

Finally…Running Back’s Coach Skip Peete says his squad ready to win.

All three coaches spoke to reporters on Saturday morning at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.