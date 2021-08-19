Backup quarterbacks finish preseason

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – For the Dallas Cowboys, the remaining preseason games are about the backup quarterbacks.

In his news conference at the Star in Frisco on Wednesday, Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he doesn’t expect quarterback Dak Prescott to see any game action until the regular season opener against Tampa Bay on September 9th.

That means the last two preseason games, Saturday against the Houston Texans, and August 29th against the Jacksonville Jaguars will feature the backup quarterbacks vying for a spot on the roster.

Leading that class may very well be Garrett Gilbert, who started last weeks’ game in Arizona. Gilbert, who played his college ball at both Texas and SMU, was drafted into the league in 2014 by the St. Louis Rams.

Gilbert, who has had stints with 5 NLF teams, said preseason is going well from his perspective but the team needs to be able to finish drives with touchdowns. Gilbert is competing with Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci for the role of Cowboys backup in the regular season.