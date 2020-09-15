Babe’s Tuesday Morning Quarterback

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys pass over quarterback John Wolford (9) of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of a NFL football game on opening night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Los Angeles Rams won 20-17. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

The Dallas Cowboys lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night 20-17.

In the fourth quarter the Cowboys had an opportunity to tie the game with a reasonably distanced field goal attempt. However, new Head Coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for the first down on fourth and three.

McCarthy’s gamble didn’t pay off and the Cowboys had to turn the ball over on downs and watch the rest of the game slip away.

Cowboys radio commentator and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg looks at that decision our Tuesday Morning Quarterback segment for this week.

