Babe’s Inside Slant on the Cowboys

Sunday Night Football is a special place for the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2020 NFL regular football season. That game is Sunday night on NBC.

It will be the team’s first game of 2020 since the preseason games were all cancelled by the COVID19 pandemic.

The Cowboys open at the new LA Rams SoFi Stadium….with no fans in attendance.

In this week’s Inside Slant…former Cowboys Quarterback Babe Laufenberg says pandemic …or no pandemic….the new Cowboys Head Coach knows what’s expected of this team.