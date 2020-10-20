Babe: Turnovers are killing Cowboys

In Monday night’s embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys turned the ball over four times, including back to back fumbles by running back Zeke Elliott.

Backup, now starting quarterback Andy Dalton had two of his passes picked off; although one of them was clearly defensive pass interference that was not called.

On Tuesday the players met with media and as Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg reports they placed the blame on themselves not their coaches…