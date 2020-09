When you talk about the greatest quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history, the name Troy Aikman has to be among that elite group.

The three time Super Bowl champion is looking at the guy who he thinks has a great chance of making that list as well. That is…if the Cowboys can keep him past the 2020 season.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg goes one-on-one with Aikman to talk about Dak Prescott’s rising star.