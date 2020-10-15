Babe: Dalton a good bet for Cowboys

As reality sets in and the Dallas Cowboys have to accept the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott is finished for the 2020 season…the back up plan is very solid.

Nine year Cincinnati Bengals starting QB Andy Dalton is in his first year as Prescott’s backup in Dallas.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg says there are teams who would kill to have Dalton as a starter…so Dallas is very lucky to have the seasoned veteran backing up Dak Prescott.