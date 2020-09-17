Babe: Dallas needs to win at home

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field at home this Sunday their new Head Coach will walk onto a field where he has never lost an NFL game.

Mike McCarthy’s Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium when McCarthy was the Packers coach. McCarthy and his Packers also won the Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

In this week’s Inside Slant, former Cowboys Quarterback Babe Laufenberg says a trip down memory lane is fun…but McCarthy’s Cowboys need to win their home opener.

