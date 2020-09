It is said that an NFL Quarterback is only as good as the players he has around him. If that’s true….Dak Prescott will be good….very good.

As the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2020 NFL regular season, Prescott has some of the league’s best weapons at his disposal.

From receivers to running backs….the Cowboys and new Head Coach Mike McCarthy have a big arsenal.

Cowboys broadcaster and former Quarterback Babe Laufenberg explains…..