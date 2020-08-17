Babe: Dak deal still in the works

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Gus Ruelas

The Dallas Cowboys have big expectations for quarterback Dak Prescott in the 2020 NFL season, but right now, that’s as far as it goes.

Despite off season negotiations, Prescott and the team have no long-term deal in place. Many other key players have been locked up for the next several seasons, but the Dak deal remains undone.

Former Cowboys quarterback and Cowboys broadcaster Babe Laufenberg says the Cowboys aren’t in a panic and expect Prescott to be on the team for a very long time.

