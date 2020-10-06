Babe: Cowboys must improve play

After coming into this unusual NFL season with a playoff quality roster, the Dallas Cowboys have been anything but a playoff quality team so far.

Decimated by injuries especially on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have only won a single game so far and were trampled by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg has this week’s “Tuesday Morning Quarterback” report. Babe says they coaches know the team is in trouble.