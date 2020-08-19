Babe: Andy Dalton is home

When you think of NFL Quarterback Andy Dalton a few things come to mind. First his flaming red hair….and second his multiple years as the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals.

What you might not think of, is Andy Dalton, of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s right, the nine year NFL front man is now Dak Prescott’s backup in Dallas.

Dalton seems happy with his new role…but even happier to be home in his native Texas.

Former Cowboys Quarterback and Cowboys broadcasters Babe Laufenberg explains….