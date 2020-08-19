Babe: Andy Dalton is home

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

When you think of NFL Quarterback Andy Dalton a few things come to mind. First his flaming red hair….and second his multiple years as the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals.

What you might not think of, is Andy Dalton, of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s right, the nine year NFL front man is now Dak Prescott’s backup in Dallas.

Dalton seems happy with his new role…but even happier to be home in his native Texas.

Former Cowboys Quarterback and Cowboys broadcasters Babe Laufenberg explains….

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos