FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Hall of Fame quarterback and former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman says the 2021 Dallas Cowboys were a great team that came up short in the playoffs.

As a network NFL broadcaster, Aikman sees most NFL teams in person during each regular season. He says the 2021 Cowboys were not only good on paper, but had the makings of a championship football team.

Aikman sat down with Silver Star Nation on Friday to share his thoughts about the team, and the future.

“Well, I think the team’s really talented as someone who gets a chance to see all the teams around the league pretty much because of the Thursday Sunday schedule that I’ve had. I know how they stack up from a talent perspective, and they’re really good. And I don’t think anybody disputes that and they had a really good year. I think with every season, there’s ebbs and flows that occur. And the cowboys definitely went through that they were not playing their best football going into the postseason. But you always hope that maybe they can get it going and disappointing that that they weren’t able to. I know, I know there were expectations that this was a team and had the chemistry to possibly get all the way to los Angeles and win a super bowl, and I don’t think that was unrealistic. And to get into the postseason and struggle, I knew San Francisco would be a tough challenge for them. But all games are tough once you get into the playoffs. And I know it’s very disappointing for the cowboys not to have done more in the playoffs and it makes for a long off season, makes for a long 20 22 regular season because this is a team fairly or unfairly. I think it’s fair because as I said, I think this is a talented group, but they will be judged on what they do in the playoffs. And unfortunately for the cowboys, for over two decades, they just haven’t really been able to do as much as they’d like in the postseason. And nobody and then people say, well, why is that? Well, there’s no real reason for it. You just hope you play your best football in the most meaningful games, especially when it’s single elimination. And unfortunately for them, that hasn’t been the case.” Troy Aikman