MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland baseball team beat Harlingen South 6-2 in the first day of the Sharyland ISD Tournament hosted by Sharyland and Pioneer.

The Rattlers scored a pair of runs in the first inning to take the lead.

The Hawks tied the game in the top of the second inning following a defensive mishap from the Rattlers that allowed Xander Casarez and John Castellanos to score.

The Hawks were close to scoring a third run in the second inning, but Sharyland pitcher Cole Gerlach tagged out a South baserunner caught between third base and home, which ended the top half of the inning.

Sharyland also picked up a 3-0 win over Harlingen.

The tournament continues through Saturday.