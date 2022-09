HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With two weeks of football in the books, teams across the Rio Grande Valley will turn their attention towards their Week 3 opponents

This week will feature matchups between Weslaco East and Edinburg Vela. The 1-1 Wildcats will look to keep momentum going as they face an undefeated Sabercats team.

Week 3 will also feature a matchup between two undefeated squads: Mission Veterans and Harlingen High.

A full list of this week’s scores can be viewed below: