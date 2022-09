HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will look to build off an exciting first week of high school football.

This week will feature a matchup between the Edinburg Vela Sabercats and the Edinburg Bobcats. Both teams won their Week 1 matchups.

Harlingen South will look to bounce back after a loss in the “Bird Bowl,” as they face up against Weslaco, who are coming off a 25-0 victory versus Mercedes.

A full list of this week’s scores can be viewed below: