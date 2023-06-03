AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Six San Benito seniors’ dreams came true with a Final Four berth in softball for the first time since 2014-15.

San Benito’s season came to an end in the State semifinals after a 3-2 loss to Pearland. The Greyhounds fell short despite only giving up one hit.

The Lady Hounds seniors’ softball careers came to an end in Austin. However, they made it a goal to make the state playoffs nearly a decade ago.

“It was always our goal because we would come here as little girls watching the Lady Hounds go to State,” said Emily Delgado, senior pitcher/shortstop.

“It’s always been a goal. It’s always been the number one dream to go to State,” said Elyssa Ruvio, senior right fielder.

“When they went to the Final Four, we were so excited,” said Leila Lopez, senior center fielder. “That’s where we want to be.”

Seniors Bethany Aguilar, Delgado, Angelina Garcia, Lopez, Ruvio, and Kylie Sanchez grew up playing softball together. The six played travel ball with each other from the time they were little.

The six began to bond throughout the years. Once they arrived at San Benito High School, the chemistry was already there.

“If we fall down, we know there’s someone there to pick us up,” said Delgado.

“We got to pick them up,” said Angelina Garcia, senior left fielder. “Then, we got to help them learn from their mistakes and give them more confidence.”

Now part of the ‘Lady Hound’ culture, these seniors never lost sight of their dream.

“We knew that it could be possible, and we knew that we were going to be the next people to go [to State Playoffs],” said Sanchez, senior first baseman.

The Greyhounds did just that. San Benito defeated San Antonio East Central in the Region IV-6A final to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

Despite losing to Pearland, these six seniors have a bond that goes beyond the softball diamond.

“I’m playing with my best friends,” said Ruvio. “I’ve watched them grow on and off the field, so knowing that I have a connection and bond with them just makes it easier to play the game. It makes it a lot more fun, too, knowing that I’ve grown up with these girls.”

“This team was one of the greatest teams I’ve played on in San Benito,” said Bethany Aguilar, senior second baseman. “Everyone has so much talent. I’m glad I got to be a part of it, and I’m so glad we came on this journey together and finished strong.”

San Benito finished the season 39-6. They were the only Valley team in softball or baseball to make the State Playoffs.