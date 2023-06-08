EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reliant is inviting the Rio Grande Valley community to attend the RGV Toros game, where they will distribute 1,000 replica jerseys.

This Saturday, the Toros will take on Miami FC at H-E-B Park, located at 1616 S. Raul Longoria Road. When gates open, Replica will be handing out black jersey replica T-shirts to the first 1,000 fans that enter the stadium.

As the official uniform partner for the Toros’ 2023 campaign, Reliant is teaming up with local organizations to be a positive force for the Valley.