Raymondville edges Rio Hondo 73-66 in District 32-4A Matchup

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville boys basketball team improved to 3-0 in District 32-4A following their 73-66 victory against Rio Hondo.

We pride ourselves on getting those tough rebounds and second-chance shots,” said Raymondville’s senior forward/center Jayson Cantu. “Raymondville hasn’t won a district championship in a while. Looking to change that culture. Strong start at 3-0, looking to go 4-0 tomorrow against Port Isabel.”

Raymondville will take on Port Isabel on Tuesday in a contest featuring two teams with undefeated records in district play.

