RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville boys basketball team is celebrating its first district title since 2006.

“It means a lot not only for myself but my teammates,” said senior forward/center Jayson Cantu. “Hard work day in and day out. Tried to change the culture around here. Football town, tried to change that to basketball.”

The Bearkats ended District 32-4A play with a 9-1 record. Their 24-5 overall record is the best in head coach John Tamez’s eight-years leading the Bearkats.

“We’ve been building up and saying this was going to be the year for us,” Tamez said. “Team chemistry picked up faster.”

Last season, the Bearkats won their final five district games to qualify for the playoffs. The late-season run gave them confidence heading into this season.

“Felt amazing,” said senior guard Ethan Tagle. “Felt we could do it and got it done.”

“It was a goal we set,” added senior guard Jayden Garza. “A very hard standard. Practiced day and night. We proved a lot of people wrong.”