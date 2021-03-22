Rangers announce 100 percent capacity at opening series

FILE – The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an opening day baseball game in Arlingtn, Texas, in this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo. The Texas Rangers could have a full house for their home opener next month after debuting their new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for their games last season. If that happens, the Rangers could be the first team in MLB or any U.S.-based sport to have a full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic started rapidly shutting down sports a year ago this week. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

ARLINGTON (KVEO) – The Texas Rangers announced that 100 percent capacity will be allowed at Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The announcement came in a press release detailing the sale of single-game tickets for the months of March and April.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” said President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman.

“We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety. We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures. We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer.”

The Rangers’ home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 5 will be at full capacity, however their will be distanced seating sections in certain areas of the ballpark for the rest of the home games in April.

Seating capacity at Globe Life Field is 40,518. There will be hand sanitizing stations among other safety measures throughout the park. Masks will be required for all fans in attendance.

KVEO reached out to the Houston Astros regarding their seating capacity regulations, but the club has not yet come to a conclusion.